Lewis Capaldi has revealed he scrapped the music video for his single ‘Pointless,’ costing him and his label “a lot of money.”

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, said he was forced to scrap the music video after he couldn’t make eye contact with the actress playing his love interest.

Speaking to a Canadian radio host, Lewis said: "I don’t know what it is, maybe intimacy issues. We shot a video for my song Pointless which never got released because it was awful.

"I couldn’t look at the actress in the face and give a performance that is convincing. I hate video shoots.”

Lewis Capaldi will be releasing a new album in 2023 (Photo: Getty Images for Bauer)

As the footage wasn’t released, Lewis admitted he had to pay back his record label for the cost of the production.

"It cost a lot of money as well, the label’s money, which in turn I’m finding out that I actually need to pay that back,” he said.

"So any budding artists who think ‘Oh let’s sign to a major label,’ just know when you spend money, it’s your money."

‘Pointless’ is one of four songs to be released off Lewis’ new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which comes out on 19 May.

Lewis released a music video for the single in December 2022, but it didn’t feature him.

His most recent music video, for his single ‘Wish You The Best,’ has seen record success, as it played on fans’ heartstrings.