Lewis Capaldi will make a return to Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 24 June with thousands of fans set to attend. The Someone You Loved singer, 26, from Glasgow, last appeared at the Somerset festival in 2019, where he took to the stage wearing a parka and a t-shirt with Noel Gallagher’s face on it. He performed a setlist of his top hits from his first album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’.

Lewis Capaldi has released two albums so far and his latest album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ has outsold the rest of the official album chart top 20 combined to become the fastest selling album of the year so far.

With Glastonbury selling out in minutes it promises to be a mammoth event. Here’s everything you need to know including times and travel.

When and where is Lewis Capaldi playing?

Lewis Capaldi is set to play from 17:35 until 18:35 on The Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24 June. Here is the full lineup for The Pyramid Stage on the Saturday:

Rick Astley - 12:00 - 12:45

Raye - 12:00 - 12:45

Amadou & Mariam - 14:30 - 15:30

Aitch - 16:00 - 17:00

Lewis Capaldi - 17:35 - 18:35

Lizzo - 19:30 - 20:30

Guns N’ Roses - 21:30 - 23:45

How to get to Glastonbury via coach, bus and car

If being dropped off:

A Drop and Collect service with a 24/7 bus service that runs to and from the Festival (GATE A) continuously, has been set up for those being dropped off. The Drop and Collect will be open for the public from 9:00 am on Tuesday 20th until 8.00pm on Monday 26th. The Drop and Collect is located to the east of the site. Head towards Evercreech on the A371 and follow the signs for Drop and Collect or DC. Plan a route that keeps you away from the immediate area of the Festival as the A361 is closed.

If travelling via coach:

For those planning to travel via coach National Express, will once again be running services from over 60 locations direct to the Festival’s own on-site coach station at Worthy Farm. The 2023 Festival will have a dedicated area for coaches of 15 seats & above. This will be inside the Bronze gate on the A361 where passengers can be dropped off on Wednesday 21 June 2023 from 05:00 to 18:00 and picked up on Monday 26 June from 02:00 to 18:00.

If travelling via bus:

For those travelling by bus these are details of 2023 bus services to Glastonbury Festival Bus Station:

Bristol Bus Station service - National Express runs a direct coach service between Bristol Bus Station and the festival coach station.

Bus from Bristol - Service 376. Take the 376 bus from Bristol Temple Meads to Glastonbury and connect into the festival bus services from Glastonbury (GF1 Wed to Mon) .

Bus from Bath - Service 174. Take the 174 bus from Bath Bus Station to Shepton Mallet and connect into the festival bus services from there (GF2 Wed to Mon).

Bus from Castle Cary train station - There’s a free shuttle bus for Festival ticket-holders running between Castle Cary Station and the Festival Bus Station throughout the Festival. The bus station is next to Pedestrian Gate A. The shuttle operates from Wednesday to Monday (there is no service during the night when trains aren’t running). Glastonbury Town shuttle bus - Service GF1. Calls at West Pennard bus stop 10 minutes after departing from Glastonbury Town Hall.

Festival Bus Station – Bristol Temple Meads (Sunday and Monday only)

Service GF3 - Calls at The Haymarket after Temple Meads Station.

Castle Cary Station – Worthy View Campsite Shuttle Service

Service GF4 - Shuttle between Castle Cary Station and Worthy View. This is a free service for guests staying at Worthy View. This service will operate on Wednesday and Thursday, Sunday & Monday to connect to and from rail services.

If travelling via car:

Any ticket holders coming by car who don’t yet have a car parking pass can buy them on the gate for £60.

From south London: M3 then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP).

From Swindon: M4 then A350 onto the A361. (Sat Nav BA4 4LY).

From the North East: A1 or M1, M25 to M3 (Junction 12), then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

From the Midlands: Preferably M40 and A34 to A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

From the North West: M6, M5 to A39 (Junction 23) then A361. (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

From Wales: M4, M5 to A39 (as above) (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

For more local traffic using the A37 North or A361 East (Sat Nav BA4 4LY)

Can I park at Glastonbury Festival?

Car parks will open at 9pm on the Tuesday before Glastonbury 2023. There are four main entrances for cars, depending upon where you are coming from. Follow the P signs to get to the nearest available parking spaces.

If you have a choice, use the Blue Route (approach from the A303, then the A37), where there is more parking space and less of a queue to get in and out of the site.

Anyone heading for the family campsite by the Acoustic field should take the Purple Route into the Festival (this is signed off the A37, follow the purple patches on the road signs). The worst time to arrive by car is between 7am and 2pm on Wednesday.

Leaving the festival: the worst times to leave by car are on Monday between 8am and 5pm when there can be long delays of up to 9 hours to leave the car parks. Beat the queues by leaving between 1am and 7am on Monday morning.

Electric charge points: As a rural location, Worthy Farm has very limited capacity to offer electrical vehicle charging on site so charge before you travel. You can use a mapping service such as zap-map.com to find charging points on your journey or close to the Farm.

Breakdown services: If you arrive on site and your car needs attention AA staff will be in East 9, off Purple Route, and at Bronze Gate in West 32 throughout the week, and the AA’s dedicated Key Assist vehicles will be on site from Saturday. A locksmith is situated by Bronze Gate if you lose your keys or lock them in your car.

People with disabilities: Unless you are pre-registered for the accessible car park, people with a Blue Badge should display the badge clearly next to their official festival parking ticket when entering the public car parks and Stewards will direct you to the forward parking.

What do I do if I want to bring a campervan?

Anyone planning to bring a campervan or caravan in 2023 will need to book their own campervan/caravan tickets and will need to present both their named campervan/caravan ticket and Festival ticket to be able to park in these fields. Campervan/caravan tickets will feature the name and address of the ticket booker. A maximum of one campervan/caravan ticket can be booked per transaction. If your campervan is larger than 8m in length, please book a large campervan pitch, which is only available at the Bath & West Showground. Caravans/campervans larger than 8m will be turned away from the East Campervan areas and will be sent to the Bath and West subject to space still being available and will be charged the extra fee.

You will have the option of booking from a number of different campervan/caravan ticket types. For full information visit the Glastonbury Festival website .

What if I don’t want to camp?

For those who don’t wish to stay in a tent, a number of local property owners offer rooms or even whole houses to rent over the duration of the Festival period. If you are interested in booking a room or house in the local area, or are a local resident with a property or room you would like to rent out, please contact the Glastonbury Festival team via the ‘Any Other Enquiries’ option on the contact form .

Where can I buy food and drink?

Glastonbury Festival has over 400 food traders offering an array of exciting eats. Whether you fancy eating Vietnamese, Italian, Indian, Caribbean, Turkish ora good old fashioned bacon sandwich, there are loads to choose from. There are also a large number of vegetarian stalls and more vegan ones than ever before.

This year, 300 stallholders will be offering a £6 meal deal. Participating traders will feature a £6 Meal Deal sticker on their menu boards along with information on the food they’re offering, so they will be easy to spot.

Can I have a shower?

Due to the enormous demands on their water supply, Glastonbury is not able to offer large numbers of public showers. For those desperate for a shower, there are a small number of showers available at the bottom of the Kidzfield and in the Greenpeace field, but you should expect to queue for a while to use them.

What if I get sick or have an accident?

There are medical facilities all around the site including a principal facility at Big Ground Medical, supported by smaller medical units at Park Home and Cabaret and a First Aid centre at Worthy View. There are two dispensing/retail pharmacies: Big Ground Medical Centre and opposite William’s Green on the walk through towards West Holt. F.

Is there anything I am not allowed to bring?

List of banned items: