Lewis Capaldi surprised fans at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival with an impressive rendition of a Taylor Swift song. The singer, 26, from Glasgow, performed a seamless transition from his hit ‘Before You Go’ into a brief acoustic rendition of Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ while on stage at the Dundee event.

After singing a few words from the pop song, the crowd excitedly joined in and belted out the rest of the chorus. This is not the first time Lewis has covered a song by Taylor Swift, as he previously performed his own version while appearing as a special guest of The 1975 at a gig in Newcastle in January.

Before performing the song in Newcastle, Lewis joked: “I was going to sing one of my songs next, but I thought it would just be better to play a Taylor Swift song.” Lewis previously revealed on social media that he wishes to collaborate with Taylor Swift.

Lewis Capaldi surprises crowd with impromptu Taylor Swift cover at festival. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Lewis appeared at the Big Weekend festival as the Sunday night headliner, joining performances from the likes of The Jonas Brothers, Raye, Jess Glynne, Zara Larsson, and Niall Horan.

Niall ran out on stage when Lewis was performing to give him a hug and the crowd a wave. The pair have been friends for quite some time and often play pranks on each other in videos on social media.