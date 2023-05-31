Lewis Capaldi reprimanded by BBC for swearing through his Radio 1 Big Weekend set

Lewis Capaldi performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland on Sunday but has been told off by the BBC. The 26-year-old singer delighted fans during his headline show as he sang some of his most-loved tracks. However, the BBC reportedly told the musician off for the amount of swearing in between songs.

Previous to his performance Lewis posted a snap of a sign backstage that Niall Horan had sent to him. The sign said ‘Please don’t swear. Your performance will be pulled from all BBC platforms’. Niall captioned the post “@lewiscapaldi I wish you the best” alluding to Lewis’ latest number one hit.

Lewis captivated the crowd with a setlist which included some of his older and most loved tracks. He also surprised the audience with an impromptu performance of Taylor Swift’s popular hit ‘Love Story’. However, in between songs his conversation with the audience was colourful to say the least and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. One said: “Lewis Capaldi at #BigWeekend is brilliant! BBC telling him to stop swearing. Great to see the set live on iPlayer”. Another added: “Can’t wait to watch @NiallOfficial and see @LewisCapaldi get cut off due to swearing later”.

Lewis has said his Tourette’s symptoms have been “getting quite bad” when he is performing on stage so his swearing may have been a result of his condition. The singer first revealed he was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome last September and revealed how it has affected his mental health in his Netflix documentary ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’.

The cheeky Scot had previously expressed his delight to be performing at the three day festival: “I’m very excited to be playing in Dundee for Big Weekend, I never managed to get tickets last time so I’m very excited to be able to come along and enjoy it as well as playing.”

He shared the main stage with Wet Leg, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Nothing but Thieves, Zara Larsson and his close friend, Niall Horan. Lewis shared sneaky clips of Niall’s dressing room showcasing his cosmetic collection and said: “Look at all this, look at what it all takes to get him on stage."

