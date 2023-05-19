Lewis Capaldi has admitted he is “relieved” to finally be releasing his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’ The new album comes out on May 19, almost four years to the day after the release of Lewis’ debut album “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.”

In an interview on The Project, Lewis likened the relief to that of a colonic. When asked if writing his second album was “pretty simple,” Lewis responded by saying: "It's a piece of p***, if I can say so myself. Yeah, it was difficult."

He continued: "If I can be honest, if I can liken it to anything it's like I have been holding in a s*** for as long as I can remember. And I've just now started to relieve myself upon the general public. That's what it feels like.

"That's the only thing I can think of that's similar. I feel that sort of relief when you take a big dump. I've had a colonic before, and it feels very similar."

Despite Lewis’ jokes, he explored the struggles of writing a second album after the huge success of his first in his Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now.’ Lewis experienced immense pressure to exceed the expectations of fans to make his second album better than his debut.

During the documentary, Lewis revealed that he had to pause writing the second album due to the deterioration of his mental health, which worsened under the pressure.

When talking about replicating the success of his first album, specifically his hit ‘Someone You Loved’, Lewis said: "I'm quite happy to be the Someone You Loved guy for the rest of my life. At the end of the day, I still wrote that song. If people are like, 'Well you only did it once', I can say 'Well it's once more than you'. It's that sort of feeling I have."

He added: "Yeah I'm quite happy to be the Someone You Loved guy. I'll show up to festivals in my 50s and sing that one song. I don't mind at all that being my future."

During a Q&A on his Instagram stories on May 8, Lewis admitted that he thought his new album was “better” than his first but that it “didn’t look like it was going to sell as well. The album features 12 songs, with the Apple Music edition featuring an additional two songs.