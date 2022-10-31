Lewis Capaldi has threatened to cancel a fan’s tickets for his sold out UK tour after spotting the eye-watering sum they were trying to resell them for.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, entered a heated exchange on Twitter after spotting one online seller trying to flog their tickets for over £2,000 despite the face value price being around £47.10-£69.80.

The seller claimed they are no longer able to attend Lewis’s concert due to a “family emergency” and are willing to sell their tickets “on the cheap” at £420 each.

Lewis tweeted the seller vowing that the tickets will be cancelled if they are sold for more than the face value.

Lewis Capaldi blasts ticket reseller (Twitter/LewisCapaldi)

The individual, who was selling at least eight tickets for the tour, claimed that their grandfather is unexpectedly having surgery in January when asked how they can predict a family emergency in January.

“2 tickets for Glasgow here, family emergency and can’t make it, willing to sell on the cheap 420 each to the right person,” the seller tweeted.

Lewis responded: “not cool mate, going to have those cancelled if you’re selling them above face value that’s not on at all”

The seller claimed they would be willing to reduce the price to £120 each after Lewis commented, however a stream of commenters blasted the seller saying they were quoted more than double the asking price after enquiring about purchase.

One person wrote: “He’s an absolute chancer! Told me earlier he couldn’t go as his great grandfather was going for surgery. At £2000 for tickets, I think he’s paying for the surgery”

Another said: “That’s disgusting charging those kind of prices. And anyone that pays them is off their head. Sorry @LewisCapaldi!!”

A third added: “He wants 2.2 grand off me for them, kept trying to bump the price up “

Lewis Capaldi will be performing in Newcastle next year

The exchange comes after Lewis Capaldi’s tour sold out in a “second”, with the singer warning fans in advance that they should be wary of high prices and scammers.

Tickets have been spotted on sale at Viagogo for almost £1,300.

A spokesperson for Lewis Capaldi said: “Lewis is incredibly grateful to everyone who bought tickets for the tour, either in the pre-sale earlier this week or on general sale today. He kept ticket prices as low as possible to cover the costs of taking what will be an incredible show to as many arenas in the UK as he can.