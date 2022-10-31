Whitburn chart sensation Lewis Capaldi has appeared in a light-hearted video promoting the latest video game in the Call of Duty series. The Someone to Love singer reveals himself at the end of the minute and a half long video as the masked figure who can be seen playing the new Modern Warfare II, the sequel to the 2019 hit game.

Posting the video on his YouTube channel, Capaldi said: “The rumours are true: I AM GHOST! #COD_Partner The ultimate weapon is team. Squad up and fight alongside the iconic operators of Task Force 141 with the return of Modern Warfare.”

Taking off his mask in the video, he turns to camera and says: “Weren’t expecting that were you?” Before jokingly complaining about how his Ghost costume made it “impractical” to play the smash hit video game.

Fans loved the collaboration, with many commenting on his YouTube post. ‘Gothicgirl’ said: “This collab is perfect! I have no words to describe how amazing it is.” Another, said: “The collab we never knew we needed.”

Another commenter added: “He’s the singer out there that does this. I love how he mixed up his experience and share it with the world.” Another said: “I usually don’t watch these kinds of images, but once I recognized Lewis’ personality in the character’s commentaries, I felt safe. He smashed it.”

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II was released last week and is available on Playstation, Xbox, Battlenet PC and Steam PC.

