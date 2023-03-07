Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi has postponed two of his world tour shows after revealing he has been struck down with bronchitis - an inflammation of the airways in the lungs usually caused by an infection.

The Scottish singer, 26, who lives in Glasgow, was due to perform in Zurich and Milan but was told by a voice specialist to get vocal rest for at least three days after falling ill.

He shared the news with his fans on social media on Monday (6 March) and apologised, saying he was “absolutely devastated to be typing this”.

A statement posted on his Twitter account read: “I’m absolutely devastated to be typing this.

“As lots of you know, for the past few nights of the tour, I’ve been really struggling with my voice. Last night in Stockholm, I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable because I was desperate not to let any of you down.

“I’ve just been to see a voice specialist in Sweden who’s told me I’ve got bronchitis and that I should be on vocal rest for at least three days to give me any chance of not damaging my voice and being able to continue touring.”

The singer said he had secured new dates for the postponed shows and would get enough rest to be ready for his Barcelona gig.

Lewis Capaldi’s Zurich show will now take place on 28 June, and his Milan gig will be on 31 May.

It has been confirmed that all original tickets for both shows will still be valid when he returns.

Lewis added: “Hate letting you all down, and this is the last thing I want to be writing. Going to be doing everything I can with rest and medication to be ready for Barcelona onwards.”

Last month, the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer experienced symptoms of Tourette’s syndrome while on stage in Frankfurt.

Lewis was mid-performance when he turned away from the microphone as his head and shoulders began to twitch.

The audience was quick to show their support for the singer by collectively joining him to help finish the song.