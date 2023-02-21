Liam Louden lives a “transient lifestyle” in Edinburgh , police said, but has been reported missing after not contacting friends of family in two days. He was last spoken to around 6 pm on Sunday, but no one has seen or heard from him since.

He has been described as white, around 5 ft 8 ins tall, of slim build with receding brown hair. It is not known what he was wearing but he usually wears either a grey of black tracksuit, said police.

Inspector Paul Anderson of Police Scotland said: “Liam lives quite a transient lifestyle and usually stays with friends or family throughout the Edinburgh area. He does keep in touch with people and the fact that he hasn’t called anyone since Sunday is a concern. If you have seen Liam or have any information that may help us trace him, then please call police via 101 quoting incident number 4081 of Monday, 20 February 2023. We’d also urge Liam himself to contact police or family to let us know he is safe and well.”