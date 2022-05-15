Liam Maloney, 30, died on Saturday, May 7, was found badly hurt on Niddrie Marischal Road, around 8pm on Thursday, 5 May.

A 48-year-old man, who was later arrested, appeared briefly in private on petition from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Ryan McCabe, who lives in Edinburgh, made no plea, and has been remanded in custody.

A huge crowd gathered in a park in Niddrie to pay tribute to Liam Maloney, right.

In a video uploaded on TikTok at the weekend, dozens of locals came to together to mark the life of Maloney, before releasing a sea of balloons into the sky.

You can watch the TikTok footage here.

A fundraiser to help support Maloney’s grieving family has so far raised almost £8,000.

Jodie Handren, who launched the GoFundMe page, wrote: “This GoFundMe is to help support the family and his three children left behind. It is also an opportunity for the people to show their support in honour of his memory.