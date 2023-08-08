The club shared photos after the unexpected arrival on Friday, asking followers to come up with a caption. A small plane landed near the ninth hole and a short time later took off from the 12th fairway. No one, included the pilot of the plane, was injured.

A spokesman for the club said: “As far as I understand the pilot had stalled, some sort of engine trouble. He landed right on the course, that’s never happened before. But he was turned around and took off again safely within ten minutes. It was a red bull, 2-seater kit plane. Likely came from Polmont airstrip. He had a bouncy landing as it’s not a flat course here. But there was no damage done. All is well that ends well.”