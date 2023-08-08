News you can trust since 1873
Linlithgow golfers stunned as plane lands on the course 'out of nowhere'

The plane and pilot took off safely, after landing ‘out of nowhere’ on the fairway.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST

Golfers playing on the course at Linlithgow Golf Club got a big surprise after a plane came in for an emergency landing.

The club shared photos after the unexpected arrival on Friday, asking followers to come up with a caption. A small plane landed near the ninth hole and a short time later took off from the 12th fairway. No one, included the pilot of the plane, was injured.

It's understood the plane was a red bull, often used as a training aircraft.

A spokesman for the club said: “As far as I understand the pilot had stalled, some sort of engine trouble. He landed right on the course, that’s never happened before. But he was turned around and took off again safely within ten minutes. It was a red bull, 2-seater kit plane. Likely came from Polmont airstrip. He had a bouncy landing as it’s not a flat course here. But there was no damage done. All is well that ends well.”

