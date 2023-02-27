The historic Linlithgow Palace is set to partially re-open to visitors this summer with special safety measures in place, after being closed in 2021 due to safety concerns about falling masonry.

The birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots, the palace will re-open later this year with special access corridors in place to allow as many people as possible to see the popular tourist attraction, following widespread masonry work at the town centre site.

The announcement of the re-opening follows a community meeting last week where Historic Environment Scotland (HES) chief executive Alex Paterson set out the plans to locals. The palace is one of 70 historic Scottish properties which were closed due to concerns over the danger of falling masonry.

Masonry inspections carried out by HES in 2022 at the palace, which has been the site of a royal manor since the 12th century, showed large amounts of damage with large scale renovation work needing done. Much of that work has now been carried out, although more work is still required.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “We are planning to partially re-open Linlithgow Palace by summer 2023. Where needed, we plan to put measures in place to provide safe visitor access to as many public areas as possible, which will involve the construction of special access corridors.

"Our specialist high-level masonry inspection team surveyed the palace at the end of 2022 and during that inspection, we were able to undertake some of the necessary repairs. However, there are areas where significant works and longer-term solutions are required. For example, the north range requires a larger amount of work, so visitor access restrictions will remain in place there along with the scaffolding.

"We will continue to work with the community to shape the long-term plans for the palace.”