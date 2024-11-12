Livingston opening date announced for new Danish homeware store Søstrene Grene at The Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Scandinavian retailer has now announced that customers can save the date for Friday, November 22, as the new store prepares to welcome shoppers at The Centre, Livingston.
Shoppers can look forward the brand’s frequent product drops and seasonal collections, including contemporary interiors, hobby items, children’s toys, soft furniture, kitchen accessories and more.
With over 300 stores worldwide, the international retailer is bringing its signature Scandinavian style and affordable prices to Livingston this November, just in time for Christmas. The launch will also mark the brand’s fifth location in Scotland, adding to their existing locations in Aberdeen, Dundee and their two Glasgow stores at St. Enoch and Buchanan Street.
Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “Bringing Søstrene Grene to Livingston will create a unique shopping experience for the community. Our brand’s focus on affordable, high-quality and beautifully designed products makes it so special, and it’s wonderful that Livingston customers will now have access to this delightful range.
“With such carefully curated items, each visit will be an inspiring journey, encouraging creativity and bringing a little more joy to everyday life.”
The official grand opening will take place at The Centre, Livingston, on Friday, November 22 at 10am.
To celebrate the opening, the first 100 lucky shoppers through the doors will receive a voucher for a large, tufted rug worth over £60, along with a chic canvas goodie bag full of Søstrene Grene treasures. Customers can also expect to enjoy complimentary refreshments and some “surprise performances”.
UK Joint Venture partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who operate Søstrene Grene stores across the south of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are very excited for their next Scottish opening.
Norma Jacob, said: “Bringing Søstrene Grene to Livingston will create a unique shopping experience for the whole community. Our brand’s focus on affordable, high-quality and beautifully designed products makes it so special and we can’t wait for The Centre, Livingston’s customers to have access to our festive range just in time for Christmas.”
Richard Power added: “We look forward to celebrating the grand opening with the local community this November and encourage as many people as possible to come and check out our new store. Our exciting giveaway is not one to be missed and we expect it to be a busy morning!”
Søstrene Grene is a Danish retail chain founded in 1973, offering a wide assortment within home interiors, furniture, hobby items, kitchen supplies, children’s toys, speciality food and candy, gift-wrapping, party supplies and more.
Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, said: “The final countdown is now on to the opening of the new Søstrene Grene store at The Centre, Livingston, which we are really excited about.
“There’s been a fantastic buzz in the shopping centre since the signage appeared and we’re expecting a big turn out on the launch day when shoppers can pick up some beautiful Scandi-inspired Christmas gifts and of course, treat themselves too.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.