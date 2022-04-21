Livingston vets solve dog's mysterious case of swollen tongue and jaw

A specialist vet practice in Livingston has helped a pup who had a mysterious case of swelling in her tongue and jaw.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:34 am

Four-year-old Sprocker Lola has made a full recovery, after being treated at Veterinary Specialists Scotland (VSS).

She was referred for emergency care at the Livingston practice, as she was unable to move her mouth properly due to the swelling.

At first, the cause of the problem was unknown, but the vets soon cracked the case using a CT scan.

The scan revealed that two pieces of stick were embedded inside Lola’s tongue.

While the swelling made it difficult to put the pup under anaesthetic, Dr Sam Woods, clinical director at VSS, managed to put Lola under and remove the stick.

Lola returned home a couple days after the surgery and has recovered well.

Four-year-old Sprocker, Lola, was treated at Veterinary Specialists Scotland in Livingston after suffering from a dramatically swollen tongue and jaw.

Grateful owner Daniel Mainland, from Glasgow, was delighted to welcome back his beloved pet.

He said: “My first reaction was disbelief at what was happening and obviously I was extremely concerned as it was an emergency situation.

“When I was told they’d found a foreign object in Lola’s tongue I was amazed and couldn’t imagine how or when it had happened.

“Lola loves tennis balls so we can only imagine that maybe she has opened her mouth to pick up a ball and the sticks have gone in then.

Lola is recovering well after the surgery. (Photo Credit: Daniel Mainland)

“The vets at VSS were really good and kept us fully informed at every step of Lola’s treatment and progress.

“I’d definitely recommend them to other dog owners. We wanted the best for Lola and that’s exactly what we were given and we’re very thankful.”

