Spencer, a three-year-old British Blue short-haired cat, was referred to the expert team at Vet Specialists Scotland (VSS) in Livingston, after he had been suffering from breathing problems, lethargy and a poor appetite.

After an examination, blood tests and a heart ultrasound, the team at VSS diagnosed the young cat with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which was causing heart failure. The condition was also responsible for fluid that was accumulating in Spencer’s lungs.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common cardiac disease in cats. It can be inherited in some breeds of cat or can be caused by high blood pressure or thyroid gland disease.

Cardiology specialist Dr Anne French, who treated Spencer with anti-coagulation tablets, said: “Happily, he responded well to medication and within a week was breathing normally and back to his normal self.

Spencer’s relieved owner Paul Tomlinson was full of praise for the team at VSS and their treatment of his precious pet.

Mr Tomlinson said: “We were very concerned when Spencer suddenly took ill. He was certainly not himself. He had stopped eating and his breathing was noticeably laboured.

Three-year-old Spencer has had his broken heart mended by Veterinary Specialists Scotland and its expert cardiology service

“It was a shock to be told he had a heart problem but at least we now know what that problem is and that his ongoing medication will help to control it.

“I’m very grateful to Nicki and Anne and the whole VSS team for the excellent care and treatment that Spencer received.”

The British Blue short-haired cat is now back to his normal self.