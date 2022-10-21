On Thursday, Liz Truss announced that she was stepping down as Prime Minister after just 45 days in Number 10. A leadership election will now take place within the part over the next week to select the next leader.

Readers of the Edinburgh Evening News had strong reactions to the announcement. One person, clearly keen to see a different PM take office wrote: “Best news ever!” Others are already contemplating who might be next, with one saying: “Good old Boris.... bring him back bring him back bring him back” and another added “I agree, so who or what do they want. Put Boris back in charge.”

One reader had a bolder choice, writing: “Please can we have Larry Downing Street cat as her replacement.” Many commented that it was time for Scotland to push for independence. One person said: “Bring on independence ... this level of ineptitude is totally astonishing! My goodness, I would be completely mortified if I was a Tory supporter!” and another added: “We need Scotland out of this freak show.”

Whoever it will be, they will have a tough job thinks one reader, writing: “It will take broad shoulders and a strong back to get us out of this fiasco. God help us." Another wrote: “Stepped down, I can’t recall her ever stepping up” with another commenting: “Good, hope the next prime minister is going to help the country as they should have been.”

Many readers were calling for a General Election in the face of yet another Prime Minister resigning. One said: “This government needs out out out!!” and another wrote: “They should have general election this time let people decide.”

Finally, another reader added: “About time, time for a general election, before we have a general strike.” What do you think? Share your thoughts on the Edinburgh Evening News Facebook page.

