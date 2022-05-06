Scotland votes have been cast for the 32 authorities, with much of the UK also electing mayors and thousands of councillors in some 200 different council areas.We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 08:00
Counts are set to begin in Scotland’s 32 local authorities as the country awaits the outcome of Thursday’s local government election.
Professor Sir John Curtice, Polling expert, on the BBC
The truth is the Conservatives have suffered more or less the kind of losses we might have anticipated from the polls, but don’t let anyone run away with the idea they haven’t suffered a loss.
It has been better for them the further north we get, but of course, lots of Tory MPs have their seats in the south, and the party has lost ground quite heavily there.
For Labour, they have been wanting to argue these local election results demonstrate evidence of progress. And in London, that’s true. It will be even more clearly a one-party Labour chiefdom.
Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has put Conservative losses at the local elections down to mid-term challenges and said the Prime Minister is the right person to lead the party into the next general election.
He told Sky News: “I think looking at the picture of the results so far, they demonstrate that whilst there have been difficult results, they are consistent with what you’d expect with us from mid-term.
“Labour are certainly not on the path to power and I believe that Boris Johnson does have the leadership skills, in particular the energy and the dynamism that we need during this difficult period of time.
“So no, I don’t think we should remove Boris Johnson as our prime minister, I think we should stick with him”.
He also said: “There have been challenging headlines for the past few months, but I do think that set against all of that, those sort of challenges that you would expect after 12 years in office, these are challenging results, but we have have made progress in lots of places.”
Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said it was a “turning point” for the party.
“After the disastrous results of 2019, these early results are showing the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership. Labour is making headway in England, Scotland and Wales, taking over key Conservative councils and winning in vital Parliamentary battlegrounds across the country”
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “This is a great night for the Liberal Democrats. We’re making progress all over the country – building on our historic by-election victories last year.
“We have already taken seats off the Conservatives in Blue Wall areas like Cheadle, and taken control of Hull Council from Labour.
“From Colchester to Hull, from Wimbledon to Gosport, more and more communities are choosing Liberal Democrats to be their local champions and fight for a fair deal for them.
“People across the UK are fed up with being ignored and taken for granted by Boris Johnson and the Conservatives.
“It’s clear that, in many parts of the country, it is the Liberal Democrats who can defeat the Conservatives and get Boris Johnson out of Downing Street.”
PM a ‘vote winner’ for Labour
Sadiq Khan has claimed that people in London had voted to spite Boris Johnson - adding that the prime minister had been a “vote-winner for Labour”.
Good morning
If you are just joining us here are some key points
– Boris Johnson faces a backlash from local Tory leaders as his party lost major London authorities to Labour and suffered setbacks across England.
– Sir Keir Starmer’s party further strengthened its grip on the capital, taking the totemic Tory authority in Wandsworth, winning Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964 and clinching victory in Barnet.
– Labour lost Hull to the Liberal Democrats.
– Labour gained Southampton from the Conservatives.
– The Tories lost Worcester to no overall control.
– The Conservatives lost West Oxfordshire, which contains David Cameron’s former Witney constituency, to no overall control.
– Voters in Bristol decided to abolish the post of mayor in a referendum.
– In Rutland, where there was not even an election, council leader Oliver Hemsley quit the Conservative group.
– Votes will start to be counted later in more counties in England, Scotland and Wales.
– In Northern Ireland, counting will begin to decide on the make-up of the Stormont Assembly, with Sinn Fein vying with the DUP to become the largest party.
The new Labour leader of Westminster City Council has said his party’s victory is a “huge privilege”.
Speaking at the Westminster City Council count, Adam Hug told the PA news agency: “We are delighted that people in Westminster put their trust in us. It’s a huge privilege. We are going to work really hard to put their interests first over the next four years.
“We have got a lot of big challenges ahead, we are going to get to work and we are going to help as many people as we can.”