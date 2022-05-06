There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 10:52
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrated his party’s “big gains” in the local elections which he said were due to voters seeking an alternative to the Conservatives amid cost-of-living concerns.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re making big gains from the Conservatives, gains that I think we can turn into seats in the next election…
“I said that people could use their vote to send a message to Boris Johnson that he’s not providing the leadership on the cost-of-living emergency, which is really the issue on the doorsteps that I found, and I think the real situation here is the economy is in a real mess, the Conservatives have failed to provide that leadership and people are turning to the Liberal Democrats for an alternative party”.
He also said: “The dissatisfaction amongst lifelong Conservatives with the Prime Minister was really palpable, they don’t think he’s a decent man”.
Sir Ed dismissed calls for a pact with the Labour Party to defeat the Tories at the next general election.
The SNP, Tories and the Liberal Democrats have returned councillors in the Tweeddale West ward of Scottish Borders Council.
The Tories’ vote share dropped by 15.7% based on the 2017 election in the ward.
The result in Tweeddale East, the neighbouring ward, was announced soon after, with an SNP, Tory and independent councillor elected.
The 1st preferences from the Scottish Ballot council at Tweeddale West shows a significant drop in Scottish Conservative votes.
Con: 28.1% (-15.7) SNP: 26.2% (+1.1) LD: 22.8% (+6.1) Grn: 16.4% (+11.7) Lab: 6.5% (+2.1)
Liz Boxwell and John Robert Leask, both independent, have been elected in Shetland West.
Turnout for the vote was 56.5%
A Scottish Conservative source has told the BBC said the situation north of the border “is not looking good” and pointed the finger of blame at the prime minister.
The source predicted “heavy losses” for the Tories in Scotland and insisted “it’s all down to Partygate and Boris”.
According to the corporation Scottish Labour seems relatively confident about coming second in terms of vote share.
Senior figures in the Scottish Conservatives have told The Times they are expecting “heavy losses” due to the partygate saga, which saw the Prime Minister, his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined by police.
But former Tory MSP Adam Tomkins described that comment as “nonsense”.
He highlighted that Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross had backed Boris Johnson to remain in post at Number 10.
On Twitter, Mr Tomkins said: “Whatever today’s results show Douglas Ross owns this, not Boris.
“It was Douglas who U-turned, Douglas who flipped, and Douglas who backed the PM. He and his team need to own the consequences, not pass the buck.”