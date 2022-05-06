Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrated his party’s “big gains” in the local elections which he said were due to voters seeking an alternative to the Conservatives amid cost-of-living concerns.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re making big gains from the Conservatives, gains that I think we can turn into seats in the next election…

“I said that people could use their vote to send a message to Boris Johnson that he’s not providing the leadership on the cost-of-living emergency, which is really the issue on the doorsteps that I found, and I think the real situation here is the economy is in a real mess, the Conservatives have failed to provide that leadership and people are turning to the Liberal Democrats for an alternative party”.

He also said: “The dissatisfaction amongst lifelong Conservatives with the Prime Minister was really palpable, they don’t think he’s a decent man”.