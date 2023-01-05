Looking back Edinburgh: 13 photos from 2003 - including snaps from the MTV Europe Awards
Memories of 20 years ago
By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago- 1 min read
With 2023 just days old, we’ve delved into our archives to find photos from 2003, to remember what life was like in Edinburgh 20 years ago.
One highlight that year in the Capital was the MTV Europe Awards, held in a big top tent at Ocean Terminal, with music stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce and host Christina Aguilera in attendance.
Now a popular annual event, the Forth One Awards began in 2003, pictured at the inaugural ceremony are radio DJ Scott Willson, Hearts legend Craig Levein, sport award winner Keith Forster, Scotland rugby legend Scott Hastings and radio DJ Grant Stott.
Photo by Rob McDougall.
Council Leader Donald Anderson is pictured meeting with members of Unison outside the city council chambers as they handed in a petition in December 2003. The petition contained the names of 405 Edinburgh children, who the union claim have not been allocated to a specific social worker. The union presented the names of the children and their families to the city leader ahead of a crunch meeting over plans to axe the social work Department. Photo by Neil Hanna.
Grammy-nominated American folk singer-songwriter and author Mary Gauthier performing live at the Queen's Hall, Edinburgh on November 13, 2003.
13th November 2003.
Photo by Cate Gillon.
Deck assistant Strach Prezemyslaw on board the Dar Mrodziezy at the Port of Leith, Edinburgh, on the last day of the Internationl Festival of the Sea, Monday May 26, 2003. The festival featured tall ships, Navy vessels and other craft from across the world.
PA Photo: Maurice McDonald.
Edinburgh v Munster rugby action from Meadowbank. A Munster player is pictured being tackled by Simon Webster and Nathan Nike of Edinburgh in this Celtic League match. Photo by Rob McDougall.
The Clean up after the MTV Europe music awards came to Edinburgh in 2003. The event was hosted in a big top tent at Ocean Terminal in Leith, with stars including Justin Timberlake, The Black Eyed Peas and Beyonce in attendance.
Photo by Phil Wilkinson.
MTV Music held a special event in Princes Street Gardens ahead of the awards ceremony at Ocean Terminal. Big screens were put up for a free show in the gardens. Performing were Jane's Addiction, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Chemical Brothers, and Vin Diesel showed up in his kilt.
Photo by Cate Gillon.
A fatal fire took place at the Minto Hotel in Edinburgh's southside in 2003. Photo by Bill Henry.
A street performer entertains the crowd on the Royal Mile during the 57th Edinburgh Festival Fringe on August 5, 2003. Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images.
Scotland's scrum line-up (l-r) Mike Blair, Simon Taylor, Stuart Grimes, Nathan Hines and Andrew Mower (bent over) await restart of play against Ireland at Murrayfield, Edinburgh; September 6, 2003. Scotland were defeated by Ireland 10-29 in this last pre-World Cup friendly tie. Photo: Andrew Stuart/SP: Bill Lothian.
Former Marillion frontman Derek Dick of rock group Marillion, known professionally as Fish, seen here in his home and recording studio at Spittlerig Farm in East Lothian, Edinburgh; July 26, 2003. He had suffered an infuriating spate of power cuts to his studio causing the loss of computerised demo tapes and wasted bookings with session musicians.
Photo: Andrew Stuart/NW: Fiona MacGregor.