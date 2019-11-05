Looking back on the eventful and memorable life of Edinburgh fundraising hero Tom Gilzean who has died aged 99
We take a stroll down memory lane after the heartbreaking news that Edinburgh fundraising hero and war veteran Tom Gilzean passed away
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:51 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 2:23 pm
The Princes Street fixture was well known throughout the city and received and MBE as well as the Edinburgh Award. He sadly passed away with his family around him on Monday evening at the age of 99. Our archive images below show life achievements such as his wedding to beloved wife Anne in 1945, Tom receiving the Edinburgh Award and much, much more. You can read about Tom's life HERE.