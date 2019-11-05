Tom recieved an engraved Loving Cup at the Edinburgh Award ceremony, presented by the Lord Provost.

Looking back on the eventful and memorable life of Edinburgh fundraising hero Tom Gilzean who has died aged 99

We take a stroll down memory lane after the heartbreaking news that Edinburgh fundraising hero and war veteran Tom Gilzean passed away

By Joe Cawthorn
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 2:23 pm

The Princes Street fixture was well known throughout the city and received and MBE as well as the Edinburgh Award. He sadly passed away with his family around him on Monday evening at the age of 99. Our archive images below show life achievements such as his wedding to beloved wife Anne in 1945, Tom receiving the Edinburgh Award and much, much more. You can read about Tom's life HERE.

1. Happy times

Tom and wife anne on their wedding day in May 1945

2. The Tom Gilzean Lounge

Tom raised 1 million for charity and was honoured at the centre for wounded forces heroes in Edinburgh.

3.

Tom arrives at the Lord Provost Community Garden Pary Lauriston Castle in 2015.

4.

Tom pictured on his 95th birthday outside Gordon's Trattoria where they put on a special birthday lunch for him

