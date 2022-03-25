Lost dog handed in to Bathgate Police Station as public asked for help tracking owner

Police in West Lothian have a named a cute dog in their custody as the ‘Westerinch Wanderer’ – and are asking the public for their help in tracking the owner.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:18 pm
This cute dog was handed into Bathgate Police station by a concerned member of the public.

The dog was handed in to Bathgate Police Station by a concerned member of the public.

Police are hopeful the owner will come forward and reclaim their furry friend.

A post on West Lothian Police’s Facebook page reads: ‘We have this little character in Bathgate Police Station, handed in by a concerned member of the public.

‘You will need to bring in proof of ownership before we can release from custody!!’

