Lost dog handed in to Bathgate Police Station as public asked for help tracking owner

The dog was handed in to Bathgate Police Station by a concerned member of the public.

Police are hopeful the owner will come forward and reclaim their furry friend.

A post on West Lothian Police’s Facebook page reads: ‘We have this little character in Bathgate Police Station, handed in by a concerned member of the public.

‘You will need to bring in proof of ownership before we can release from custody!!’

