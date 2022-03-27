Lost miniature poodle handed into Edinburgh police station as officers appeal to find owners

A lost miniature poodle-type dog has been handed into a police station in the Easter Drylaw area of Edinburgh.

By Beth Murray
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 3:57 pm

The little dog is white and has her fringe tied in a little pony tail. She doesn’t have a collar and has a foreign microchip.

She was handed into Drylaw station at around 1pm on Sunday by a member of the public who saw her running around alone.

If you recognise her you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1539 of March 27.

