The little dog is white and has her fringe tied in a little pony tail. She doesn’t have a collar and has a foreign microchip.

She was handed into Drylaw station at around 1pm on Sunday by a member of the public who saw her running around alone.

If you recognise her you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1539 of March 27.

