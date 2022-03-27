Portobello beach yet again proved a popular spot for sun worshippers with people splashing around in the sea and lounging on the sand from sunrise till sunset. This was good news for local businesses with queues for ice cream and fish and chips appearing never-ending.

Known for its green spaces, the Capital's parks were of course also mobbed throughout the weekend with people enjoying drinks and BBQ’s in the sun. The Meadows in particular was a go to with hundreds of people flocking to find a good spot to appreciate the weather and socialise.

Elsewhere, the shore in Leith never fails to impress onlookers when the sun comes out, with the sparkling water reflecting the beautiful scene like a mirror.

Unfortunately accompanying the stunning atmosphere around the city was the reality of what increased numbers of people out and about means – overflowing bins and litter.

You would have been lucky to find a bin with space to squeeze any of your rubbish into on Friday or Saturday, with lots of people choosing to stack their empty cans and crisp packets on top in the hope that they would be emptied soon.

Just last week locals were complaining to the City of Edinburgh Council about the state of bins in the city, with one business manager branding them a “disgrace” which will discourage tourists from visiting.

The shore, Leith, on Saturday afternoon. (Picture credit: Brian Ferguson/JPIMedia)

At the beginning of March an image of a massive pile of rubbish on Calton Road, a road often used by people leaving Waverley Station, was captured and posted on social media. The pile of bin bags was reportedly left to fester for a week with people complaining about rats in the area in broad daylight.

The Council said residents should report overflowing bins and excess rubbish as soon as possible so it can be dealt with appropriately.

While the sun continued to shine on Sunday, the spell of good weather is unfortunately set to come to a close over the next few days with the Met Office predicting rain and cloud from Tuesday.

From Wednesday the temperatures are predicted to drop and some wintry showers are even expected along the east coast.

Hundreds of people were enjoying the sunshine on Portobello beach and promenade on Saturday. (Picture credit: Any O'Brien/JPIMedia)

Queues for food and drinks at Portobello beach on Saturday. (Picture credit: Any O'Brien/JPIMedia)

People enjoying Portobello beach on Saturday. (Picture credit: Andy O'Brien/JPIMedia)

An overflowing bin at Portobello on Saturday.