Dale Mehmet is joining Love Island for Casa Amor (Insta: @dalehuncho)

Love Island is set to be graced by not one but two Weegies this year.

Dale Mehmet and Harry Young have entered the villa along with four other hunks hoping to turn the girls’ heads.

But who is Dale, what do we know about him so far, and who has he already got his eye on in the villa?

Who is Love Island’s Dale Mehmet?

Dale is a 24-year-old "self-taught” barber from Glasgow.

He is the owner of unisex salon Huncho Barber, a business he created himself after working at a well-known barber in the city for two years.

The heavily-tattooed bombshell says he is “super chilled” and applied for the show as it would be “amazing” to meet someone.

He’s also a self-confessed “massive geek”. “I love sci-fi movies, I love gaming, I love watching anime,” Dale said, “I have a full anime sleeve, that’s how much I like it, I’ve got it tattooed on my body. I really like Japanese culture.”

Dale also spoke about his heritage. He said: “I think most people know I’m mixed race. My dad’s half Turkish, half Scottish.

"I’ve got a wee bit of Turkish in me. My mum’s Scottish.”

Who is Dale after on Love Island?

“I would give myself a straight 10 out of 10,” Dale said, “I will always back myself.”

"I think the boys should watch out, especially if I like their girl.”

Well, it looks like Teddy might have to keep his eye out then, because Dale has shown an interest in Faye.

“I like Faye’s attitude and personality,” he said, “I feel like we would get on.”

Dale says he’s “not a bad guy” and would go about it the right way.

He said: “But if I want something then I’m going to pursue it. Everybody would be well aware of what I’m doing.”

What is Dale Mehmet’s Instagram?

Dale currently has more than 7,000 followers on his Instagram account, @dalehuncho.

His bio states he is a “huncho/ barber” – huncho is a slang term which means ‘big shot’.

Posts include his pet French bulldog Koba, who he calls King Koba and his “partner in crime”.

He is also interested in fashion, shoes, and rides a motorbike.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.