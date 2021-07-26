Harry Young is joining Love Island (Insta: @harryyoung__)

A Glaswegian car salesman has made history as the first Love Island contestant ever to be cast through the dating app Tinder

The 24-year-old says he’s ready to step on some toes and ruffle some feathers.

Who is Love Island’s Harry Young?

Harry says he is “confident” and a “people person”, which goes well with his job.

He said: “All you do is speak to people, I love it. You’re having banter all day with customers.

"As long as you get that connection with the person, you’ve sold the car.”

Harry says he’s “there for a laugh and the banter” and says: “People say they can hear me before they can see me.”

He’s been single for a year and a half and said he’s suffered from heartbreak in the past.

"Covid then hit and I didn’t have a chance to date,” Harry said, “It was through Tinder that I signed up [to Love Island].

"Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed.”

Who does Harry have his eye on in the villa?

“Kaz has always been in my top three,” Harry said, “But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change.”

It looks like he’s not alone in being drawn to Kaz Kamwi. She’s currently coupled up with Tyler but new boys have expressed interest in her – including Matt and Medhy.

But Harry says: “My flirt game is strong and you’re going to see that in the villa. I’m buzzing to get in there and the boys better watch out.”

Will he be stepping on any toes? “You need to do it, don’t you? If you want to get what you want and or if you have a connection with somebody, you’re going to have to step on toes or ruffle a few feathers.”

What is Harry Young’s Instagram account?

Harry is on Insta as @harryyoung__ where he currently has more than 6,000 followers.

A qualified football referee, Harry’s posts include his football trophies, nights out with friends, and holidays abroad.

His family’s reaction to ‘oor Harry’ entering the Love Island villa for the first time is well worth a watch.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.