The Musselburgh-born islander moved in on Tuesday night’s episode, and he immediately started trying to make a good impression on the women in the villa.

First dates and interests

After the shock arrival, which saw him enter with Manchester man Remi, Jay was given the chance to choose three girls to go on a date with; each being tasked with making a different course.

Jay Younger is a former athlete who lives in Edinburgh. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

The former Merchiston pupil, who studied at Heriot Watt University, controversially chose Amber, Ekin-Su and Tasha to make him a starter, main course and dessert respectively.

Despite all three girls being coupled up with other men, Jay wasted no time in making a move.

Amber

Speaking to Amber, who prepared a charcuterie board starter, he said: “I think you’re a really, really nice girl. When I first locked eyes with you, that’s a memory I’ll never forget.”

He then went on to question her current coupling with Dublin native Dami, with whom Amber said she was taking it slow, and said he thought she was “settling”.

"For me, it doesn’t develop, it just happens,” said Jay. “When you fancy someone, it’s just there.”

Ekin-Su

And things heated up with Ekin-Su shortly afterwards, as the pair shared a Lady and the Tramp-style moment over prawn linguine. They jokingly shared a strand of pasta under the watchful eye of Ekin-Su’s current partner Davide but cut it off before they kissed.

"I can’t do it. I feel like if you and me were alone somewhere else I could,” said Ekin-Su.

Jay replied: “Maybe later. I don't want our first kiss to be a prawn breath.”

Tasha

Jay’s final date was with Tasha, who is currently coupled up with Andrew, and the sparks immediately started to fly.

Over the banoffee pie she prepared, the pair discussed how they felt about each other and how a relationship could progress.

Tasha said she felt nervous around Jay, who said he felt she "could be happier” in the villa. He then said it was the best date he had had in the villa.

Speaking to Remi after the date, he said: “Tasha surprised me. Her relationship with Andrew is not solid, that is like a house built on this table. That could just be pushed over immediately.”

Coming up

A teaser for tonight’s episode showed Jay and Ekin-Su sneaking up to the balcony to share what looked like a secretive kiss.

The short clip showed Ekin-Su crawling on floor before Jay crouched on the balcony to stop himself being seen.

The teaser then cut off just as it appeared the pair were going to kiss.

What is Jay looking for?

Speaking on what kind of woman he would like to be in a relationship with, Jay said: “For me, it’s more about personality I guess and someone who makes me laugh. I really want someone who’s fun. Obviously I’ve got to be attracted to them.”

He added that his ideal woman would also be “pretty independent”.

Social media

While investment analyst Jay is in the villa, his social media accounts are being run by his brother Tom and sister Emma.

They posted a picture of his Love Island headshot with the message: “We're rooting for you Jay and so proud. Go find love in the villa. Team Younger.”

They also hosted a short Q&A on his Instagram page revealing some more details about the 28-year-old.

When asked if Jay had any pets, his family posted a picture of him with his pet dog Sandy.

They also revealed he studied economics at Heriot Watt before landing a job with Aubrey Capital Management. His boss Andrew Ward said his colleagues were “chuffed” for him and that they believe he can go all the way to be crowned the winner.