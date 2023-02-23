Laura Anderson has explained her decision to split from actor Gary Lucy following the announcement that they are expecting a child together.

The Love Island star, 33, from Stirling, penned a lengthy statement on her Instagram stories to explain the reason for their breakup.

She wrote: “I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary.

“However, due to what has now been shared by other parties, I have been left with no other choice. Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private.

Laura Anderson Statement Instagram

“Our plan was for me to move to Essex to start our family which I was more than happy to do. However since the breakdown of our relationship I have remained in Scotland. My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment.

“I never asked or expected Gary to move to Scotland. I fully support him living in Essex to be close to his four children.

“I am fully focused on having a healthy, happy pregnancy and remain excited to share this incredible journey with you all.

“Thank you so much for your support!! Laura, Buddy (dog) and Bump”

Laura’s explanation comes after Gary claimed that it was her who wanted him to move to Scotland. He said she wanted him to be with her and to leave his four children with whom he shares with ex-wife Natasha Gray.

Laura is best known for starring in the 2018 series of ITV’s Love Island, whilst Gary is best known for his acting roles in Hollyoaks and Footballers wives. The pair met whilst looking for Love on the E4 series of Celebs go Dating.

Speaking to The Sun , Gary said: “Laura did want me to move but I have my responsibilities here. I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time.”