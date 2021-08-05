Love Island has received more than 5,000 complaints over the Casa Amor week (ITV2 Love Island)

The hugely popular show sparked thousands of complaints to Ofcom after a postcard – appearing to show the men cheating on their partners – caused “unnecessary distress".

Of particular upset was the inclusion of a photo of Teddy Soares kissing another girl during a dare – causing his partner Faye Winter to couple up with someone else.

The postcard episode on July 28 received 4,330 complaints alone – a record for the series. There were 103 complaints for the following Love Island episode, and a further 699 complaints on the recoupling episode of July 30.

During this episode, 682 of the complaints were about the “manipulation” of Faye and Teddy’s relationship.

Teddy, along with the original boys, was sent to another villa called Casa Amor to “test” their loyalty for a week.

He was one of the only male contestants to remain loyal, sleeping on an outside bed rather than share with one of the new women.

However, the postcard sent into the original villa had no context, leading Faye to believe he had been unfaithful.

The recoupling saw a fiery showdown of the pair, with Faye saying she would never have recoupled with Sam Jackson if she hadn’t seen the photo.

Viewers were also quick to point out how Liam Reardon – who had cheated on his partner Millie Court – was only shown sleeping next to another woman in the postcard.

The episode which aired on August 1 received 117 complaints, with 95 of those about the treatment of Millie after her split with Liam when she found out the truth.

It comes after the reality show has come under scrutiny for its treatment of the contestants’ mental health following the deaths of Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

ITV has updated its welfare measures this series, with contestants said to be offered "comprehensive psychological support", "detailed conversations on the impact of participation on the show" and a "proactive aftercare package”.