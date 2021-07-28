Love Island 2021 got off to a tricky start, with viewers complaining about this year’s contestants.

But a few weeks down the line, people are now unsurprisingly addicted to the ITV2 dating show, despite it being in its seventh season.

Just this week, the boys were shipped away to Casa Amor where temptation lies with the arrival of multiple new girls.

There are still a few weeks left of Love Island 2021 (ITV)

Meanwhile, the girls anxiously await their return, and the spouses who remain loyal usually go on to reach the show’s live final.

So, when does Love Island finish this year?

Here’s what you need to know.

When does Love Island finish?

The popular dating show has only been on for four weeks, but already fans are wondering how much longer the couples have to establish themselves.

The good news is that there’s still plenty of weeks to indulge in life in the villa.

The official end date of this year’s Love Island is yet to be announced, but ITV has accidentally let the day of the final slip.

A recent competition for viewers to enter to win a seat at the exclusive final viewing party gave away one specific detail: it will take place on Monday 23 August.

That means there’s just under four more weeks in paradise left.

What happens when a couple wins Love Island?

The final week in the Love Island villa usually sees the remaining four couples treated to a luxurious final date away from everyone else.

In the past, these have been yacht rides, romantic dinner settings and even a hot air balloon ride.

The last couples then get to experience their own prom night, where the boys dress up in suits and the girls don full-length dresses and they all write heartfelt speeches for each other.

Then, the final is usually aired live, with host Laura Whitmore visiting the villa to reveal to the islanders who has won the show after a public vote.

The winning couple are then given an envelope each, one of which represents the £50k prize money.

The person lucky enough to end up with the sum is then tasked with deciding whether to split it with their other half or take the winnings for themselves.

Usually, the couples end up sharing the prize money - but it’s all to play for this year.

What are the odds for the winning Love Island couple?

With weeks remaining until the final, it’s unclear which couples will end up in the last four.

However, Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole are the front-runners to win the show after coupling up with each other on day one.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank are also favourites, as well as Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

According to betting site Paddy Power, these are the latest odds:

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish - 6/5

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank - 3/1

Millie Court and Liam Reardon - 3/1

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares - 6/1

Chloe Burrows and Hugo Hammond - 33/1

Who won Love Island last time?

Scot Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were the lucky winners of last year’s winter Love Island, and the couple are still together now.

The last winners of the summer series were villa favourite Amber Gill and latecomer Greg O’Shea.