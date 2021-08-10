Dale Mehmet said he “enjoyed every minute” of his time on Love Island after being booted in Monday night’s episode.

The Glaswegian left the show alongside Abigail Rawlings after their fellow islanders were forced to choose who should go following a public vote.

Dale said: “It is what it is. I came for an experience. I enjoyed every minute of it when I was there.

Two islanders were dumped from the Love Island villa after a public vote (Love Island ITV2)

“I feel like they made the right choice. I’m not upset about leaving. I feel like I was in a different situation to the two other boys.

"I still had the chance to meet somebody as well, but they had made a connection and I feel like their connection was stronger so the choice was the right choice. If I was the girls, I would have done the same.”

When asked who he connected with in the villa, Dale said: “I can’t look at Faye and not smile. Genuinely she’s an amazing person.

Love Island's Dale and Abigail have left the show (Love Island ITV2)

"I came away from this experience and she’s the person that I had the strongest connection with.

“She was definitely someone I found attractive, I love her personality. She was a real good friend, stunning person, she’s a really good, good girl.

“But I’m a boys’ boy and Teddy was one of my boys. So I could never do that, as much as I found her attractive and I like her personality.”

The 24-year-old barber joined the show during the infamous Casa Amor week, with a mission alongside five other boys to turn the girls’ heads.

He was initially coupled up with Chloe Burrows, who he said was “one of the funniest people I have ever met”, but the two soon realised it was more of a friendship.

Then he was coupled up with Abi, but had more of a connection with Mary Bedford.

Dale said: “If you looked at my type on paper, it would be Mary. We had a lot in common. I feel like I’ll see her around. She’s a nice girl, gorgeous girl and I hope the best for her.”

He also revealed the group have spoken about getting a Love Island tattoo – and “Abi can do them!”

Dale is the most successful Scottish contestant on the show so far after Fife’s Shannon Singh was booted out on the second episode, and Glasgow’s Harry Young did not survive Casa Amor.

On leaving the villa, 27-year-old Abi said “I feel like it was my time”. She said: “I came into Love Island and I fell in love but a different kind of love, I fell in love with my friends.”

But she said: “I’m always looking for love, I’m not going to stop until someone is madly in love with me and I’m just as madly in love with them. I’m still on the journey looking for Mr Right.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.