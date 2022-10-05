The pop star turned TV presenter brings his popular DJ show to Liquid Room on Friday (October 7).

As the hitmaker behind Gold, True and other classics, it’s safe to say Kemp is something of an expert when it comes to the hits that defined that trailblazing decade for pop music.

With a reputation for huge singalongs all night long, his DJ set promises to be the biggest 80s night to hit the Capital all year.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp is coming to the Capital this weekend for a special DJ.

Speaking ahead of the event, the 61-year-old says: “This show will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the 80s.

“Music is everyone’s life soundtrack and transports us all to the best times of our lives – I think we all need that right now!

“Expect one of the most euphoric nights you’ve had since the 80s.”

Alongside his role in Spandau Ballet, who sold millions of records worldwide, Kemp is also a recognised TV personality.

He played Steve Owen in long-running soap EastEnders, and is now a star of reality TV alongside his son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp.

Asked for his career highlight, he says: “Probably being involved in Live Aid in 1985, on that sunny afternoon in July.

“Most things become historic in retrospect, and that was the only time I knew something was going to be historic, even while I was doing it.

“Two billion people watched that show. It would take some going to beat that.”

The organisers of Friday’s event say 80s fashion is an absolute must – and fancy dress is very much welcome.