The new series of ITV’s winter Love Island is set to start on Monday 16th January and new host Maya Jama expressed her excitement during an appearance on Friday’s episode of This Morning.

Maya, 28, from Bristol, told presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary that she will be flying to South Africa tomorrow to begin filming Love Island.

The TV presenter admitted to struggling to decide what to wear on the dating show as it isn’t only famous for the drama but also the glamorous outfits worn by the contestants.

“The biggest pressure one [outfit] is the slow motion walk to enter, so much pressure,” Maya said.

Maya explained to Alison: “It has to look good in the wind, you have to be able to move in it, you have to be saucy but not too saucy.”

Speaking of the slow motion walk, she continued: “you don’t want your hand to look funny, you want your face to look nice, your hair to look…”

Alison interrupted and joked: “you’re gonna be, you’re gonna be fine”.

The TV personality revealed that she is a massive fan of the show, so when she was asked to be the new presenter she said yes straight away because “it was a no brainer”.

It was announced this week that former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson and previous Love Islander contestant Indiyah Polack will be presenting the official Love Island podcast.

The duo will also be regular panellists on the Aftersun show alongside Maya.

Maya recently shared a promo clip for Love Island with her 2 million Instagram followers, showing herself on a bucking bronco with the caption: “We’re ready, are you? It’s time to grab love by the horns”.

The post gained over 100,000 likes and fans were quick to comment over their excitement for the new series to begin.

One wrote: “Here she is.”

Another joked: “Might as well put my tv on itv2 from now and throw away the controller.”

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island 2023 (ITV)

A third commented: “Yes Maya jama I am ready.”

With a fourth adding: “you will be the best host yet can’t wait”

Maya will be taking over from previous presenter Laura Whitmore who quit the show in August. In a statement released at the time, Laura expressed her reason for leaving was that there were elements of the show’s format that she found very difficult.