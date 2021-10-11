Megan Morgan, 21, was last seen leaving an address in Bathgate at around 7.30am on Friday, October 8.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall, of slim build, with shoulder length curly black/blue hair, with a fair complexion.

When last seen, the 21-year-old was wearing a red leather jacket, blue jeggings, grey blue trainers with white sponge soles, a purple backpack and black headphones.

Megan Morgan, 21, was last seen leaving an addressing in Bathgate at around 7.30am on Friday, October 8 (Photo: Police Scotland).

Megan is believed to have links to Glasgow and Dunfermline and police have commented that she may have used public transport.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and anyone who may have seen Megan or who has any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4136 of 8 October, 2021.”

