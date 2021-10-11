Megan Morgan: Increasing concern for 21-year-old missing woman from West Lothian as police launch appeal

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing from West Lothian on Friday.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 11th October 2021, 6:33 am
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 6:36 am

Megan Morgan, 21, was last seen leaving an address in Bathgate at around 7.30am on Friday, October 8.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall, of slim build, with shoulder length curly black/blue hair, with a fair complexion.

When last seen, the 21-year-old was wearing a red leather jacket, blue jeggings, grey blue trainers with white sponge soles, a purple backpack and black headphones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Megan Morgan, 21, was last seen leaving an addressing in Bathgate at around 7.30am on Friday, October 8 (Photo: Police Scotland).

Read More

Read More
Princes Street attack: ‘Racial attack’ by teenage gang on Edinburgh dental stude...

Megan is believed to have links to Glasgow and Dunfermline and police have commented that she may have used public transport.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and anyone who may have seen Megan or who has any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4136 of 8 October, 2021.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

West Lothian