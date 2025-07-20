While Edinburgh’s music venues have come and gone over the years, a father and daughter have been highlighting the venues’ contribution to the city on their monthly radio show.

Graham Main, bass player of Edinburgh’s post punk band the Fire Engines, and his daughter, artist and researcher Rosalind Main, have co-presented radio show Borrowed Nostalgia on EHFM since November 2023.

On the second Monday of every month, 3pm-4pm, they select a creative Edinburgh venue, mostly focusing on music venues, current or past, and delve into the stories and of course music which shaped those venues.

Father and daughter Graham and Rosalind Main co-present Borrowed Nostalgia on EHFM on the second Monday of every month, 3pm-4pm. | Cara Davidson

Graham said: “Edinburgh has had a thriving music scene for decades. Recently a lot of places have closed through the redevelopment of Edinburgh to the detriment of the club scene, going back to the 70s when I went to gigs. It was more outlying back then, with venues all over the city.

“We look back at all the bands that have played in Edinburgh and celebrate the venues’ contribution to the city. We go into the history of the buildings as well.

“Edinburgh is expanding all the time, it’s a growing city, but the cultural venues are contracting, which doesn’t make sense in this festival city. They should really build on the festival instead of catering solely for the services industry, with new hotels popping up all the time.”

Rosalind added: “The festival is a big thing but we can’t just have cultural events here in August, it should be all year round. It shuts down at the end of August then opens up again the next August.”

The father and daughter DJ duo love to delve into Edinburgh's musical and cultural past every month. | Cara Davidson

Graham is still hopeful that Edinburgh’s music scene will continue to thrive in the future, with venues old and new springing up and providing more places for people to enjoy live music.

He said: “There is hope it’s going to get back to the good old days. Particularly when you look at Leith Theatre, which was badly deteriorated, but I’m glad its back now and hosting live music again.

“I had the great pleasure of playing there in 2017 with the Fire Engines for a Trainspotting event, with Irvine Welsh speaking on the night. It was a blast, as we used to live just round the corner from there.

“So to see it come back to life after so many years empty, unused and unloved, it was a real thrill. Irvine did a lot to help that place open up again. And I think Leith is definitely on an upward trajectory just now.

“Portobello Town Hall had problems as well, so it’s great that it’s hosting gigs again, I would like to see more gigs take place there in the future.

“Not everyone can travel to Glasgow for live music, so it’s great to see some spaces return and come back to life. And we will see what happens with the new Edinburgh Arena planned at the Gyle. Hopefully even with just these three venues, we will see the start of a return to the glory days of Edinburgh’s live music scene.

“When I started doing gigs in the 70s there were lots of outcry about venues closing, but back then there were new venues that kept coming. But the arts will always need homes in Edinburgh, that should never change.

“And it’s great to see some of Edinburgh’s small music venues still thriving, like Sneaky Pete’s, which is such a great venue down the Cowgate.”

Graham performing at Leith Theatre in 2017 with his band The Fire Engines. | Submitted

Rosalind revealed how much she loves re-telling the stories of Edinburgh’s cultural venues.

She said: “When it comes to Edinburgh’s music scene, the past and present run side by side. When the Picture House on Lothian Road closed it was still a thriving music venue in a great location, so we’re very sad that’s gone. But it’s good to see the Filmhouse being brought back to life. As that’s a great cultural venue in Edinburgh.

“My favourite episode from the 25 we’ve done so far was on the Liquid Rooms, it was great fun. It’s got a great history, coming back after being closed due to a fire, when most venues would never return.

“So many great bands have played there and it has an incredible atmosphere. We re-told so many great stories about the place when it was our featured venue.

“It’s so important to keep these memories going of Edinburgh’s music scene, in the hope that it will never end. I have seen so many great gigs here and I want to keep sharing my memories and those of everyone in Edinburgh for many years to come.

“I love doing this radio show with my dad and doing all the research every month, the music scene is such an important part of Edinburgh’s history. Our show is a real music archaeological gig dig.

“And I believe the Odeon Cinema on Clerk Street is returning as a bar, cinema and restaurant. So it would be great to see that open again, even if it’s not for gigs anymore.”

Graham added: “I saw my first gig there, Roxy Music in 1974, and lots of great gigs there in the 70s, including the Commodores.

“Another great Edinburgh venue was the Niteclub next to the Playhouse, which ran from the 70s until 1983. There was a great punk scene there. It was a fantastic place to hang out, and although now gone, it, like so many other great Edinburgh venues, will never be forgotten.”