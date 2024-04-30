Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A troublesome pothole-lined road in Midlothian has further angered locals, with motorists reporting recent damage to their vehicles.

The B6372 at Gladhouse has had pothole problems in the past, with local residents and passing motorists previously reporting damage caused by the unfit road. That section of the road was repaired at the end of last year, but now locals are fuming at damage caused by a 25 metre stretch of the same road.

They say the section between the Pomathorn Penicuik junction and the Gladhouse turn-off has potholes developing all the time, inadequate patching with cold tar and a “total failure of sensible road safety maintenance”.

Local resident Jon Steele has been keeping a record of incidents caused by this pothole-hit stretch of road, and he had a scary moment recently when a tyre blowout made him lose control of his vehicle.

He said: “This road is now extremely dangerous due to its uneven nature and failure to resurface the road. I would argue that if the council don’t resurface the road they should put up signs stating it is unfit for anything but a four by four vehicle and lower the speed limit to 20-30mph.

“I have witnessed numerous cars on this stretch of road pulled over with flat tyres and wheel damage. I would estimate 25 in the last two months.

“There are hundreds of potholes, too many to count now. A local farmer told me one of his friends wont drive this road at night now due to the risk. ‘You may as well drive it with your eyes shut’, one said to me.

“I had my tyre removed and the alloy wrecked by the uneven surface and potholes whilst driving along between Fullarton Farm and Mount Lothian farm at 35 mph. I know where the large potholes are and still this happens.

“I momentarily lost complete control of the car due to a blowout and swerved into the oncoming lane on a corner. Fortunately there was nothing coming towards me. However, that’s me £500-£600 out of pocket.

“Midlothian Council are wrecking cars on this road at a horrifying rate and there will eventually be an accident for which they should be held liable.”

Potholes on the B6372 at Gladhouse in Midlothian have damaged vehicles, including Jon Steele's car which had a blowout (left) after hitting a pothole.

Jon, who sits on a local stakeholder group, has other concerns about driving in the area as well as this pothole-strewn section of road.

“I lived in New Zealand many years ago and so I have driven on safer graded non-tarmac roads than Midlothian Council currently provides. This is a huge road safety issue up here.

“I would also point out as the resident representative for the Gladhouse stakeholder group, that the traffic to the area from Penicuik on the B6372 and Gorebridge along the same road through Temple has increased exponentially in the last five years. “My time on the group is numbered as Scottish Water are reviewing who is on the group and its function which probably means pulling the whole thing and ignoring the issues.

“I’m also angered by the total failure of Midlothian Council to sort out a car park at Gladhouse, develop infrastructure, sensibly manage road restrictions and provide a safe road to get here in the first place.” The local authority told the Evening News it already has repairs due to take place at this section of road.

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “Significant resurfacing of the B6372 is scheduled during this financial year. In the meantime, we continue to undertake temporary repairs as necessary.