Midlothian missing: Police search for teenage schoolgirl Connie Cochrane missing for days

The 14-year-old was last seen in Penicuik on Wednesday evening.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 15:02 GMT
Police are searching for a Midlothian teenager who hasn’t been seen in nearly two days.

Connie Cochrane, 14, was last seen in her hometown of Penicuik around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 15 November 2023.

Officers said there’s growing concern for the schoolgirl. She is described as being around 5ft 2in in height with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black body warmer, black leggings and black Nike trainers with luminous pink and green on them.

Connie Cochrane was last seen on Wednesday evening in PenicuikConnie Cochrane was last seen on Wednesday evening in Penicuik
Connie Cochrane was last seen on Wednesday evening in Penicuik

An appeal has been launched to help trace the youngster.

Sergeant Calum Champion said: “This is very out of character for Connie and concerns are growing for her. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who has seen Connie or who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3959 of 15 November 2023.

