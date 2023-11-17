The 14-year-old was last seen in Penicuik on Wednesday evening.

Police are searching for a Midlothian teenager who hasn’t been seen in nearly two days.

Connie Cochrane, 14, was last seen in her hometown of Penicuik around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 15 November 2023.

Officers said there’s growing concern for the schoolgirl. She is described as being around 5ft 2in in height with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black body warmer, black leggings and black Nike trainers with luminous pink and green on them.

An appeal has been launched to help trace the youngster.

Sergeant Calum Champion said: “This is very out of character for Connie and concerns are growing for her. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who has seen Connie or who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.”