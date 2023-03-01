Plans to build a sustainable new village with 1,000 new homes in Midlothian have taken a step forward. The Lingerwood development, put forward by Springfield Properties, has been recommended for approval by planning officers near Newtongrange.

Detailed proposals will now be progressed for the first 200 homes. Designs will promote low and zero carbon technologies and use sustainable building techniques to minimise environmental impact, developers said. The energy efficient homes will include a variety of house types and will be mixed tenure. The masterplan shows how Lingerwood will ‘embrace’ the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living and ensures local people can access services and amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

Martin Egan, chief operating officer for Springfield, said: “This planning consent marks a major milestone for a significant development that will bring forward excellent quality, energy efficient homes for people in Midlothian.

The site of the proposed new Lingerwood village near Newtongrange in Midlothian.

"However, more than this, Lingerwood will see the creation of a thriving village that can sustain the needs of local people for years to come. It will be a best-in-class example of place-making and we are confident that it will complement nearby established residential areas that already have distinct identities. We have spent a great deal of time consulting with Midlothian Council and local stakeholders and their feedback has been invaluable so far. We are keen to build on these relationships as we refine our plans and look ahead to the first phase of development.”