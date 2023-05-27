The sudden death of an infant in Midlothian is being treated as ‘unexplained’, according to police.

The tragic death took place in the Strathesk area of Penicuik around 3pm on Friday, May 26, with emergency services rushing to a family home.

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances, and the death is being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Evening News: “Around 3.10pm on Friday, 26 May, 2023, police received a report of the sudden death of an infant at a property in Penicuik.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries, but there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

