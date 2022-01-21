Midlothian renters encouraged to learn their rights

Patrick Harvie, Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants' Rights said: “To make sure they get the best possible deal from renting, tenants need to know what their rights are and how to get help to make them work in their favour. That is why I am delighted to launch this campaign. Over the next few months, as we move to make renting fairer and more affordable, I am determined that we keep tenants informed, engaged and empowered. That is what the New Deal for Tenants is all about.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​