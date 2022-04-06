Missing Aberdeen man Justin Green found safe and well just hours after police said 'he may have travelled to Edinburgh'
A man reported missing from Aberdeen has been found safe and well.
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 7:24 pm
Justin Green, 48, who was reported missing from the Charlotte Street area of Aberdeen, has been traced.
In a post on social media, North-East Police Division announced the news and wrote: “Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance.
Before he was found, police believed that Mr Green had travelled to Edinburgh.
Earlier today, officers issued an appeal, urging anyone in Aberdeen or Edinburgh with any information to get in touch.