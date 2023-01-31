An adventurous cat which went missing for nearly two weeks has been found safe and well – after a 50-mile journey to West Lothian under the hood of a vehicle recovery truck.

Four-year-old Pixie went missing from his home in Selkirk on January 11. He was reunited with worried owner Katie Prentice on January 27 after she received a call from pet services company Andrea’s Animals, informing her the cat had been found – in Broxburn.

Liam Sneddon, of Hardie Recovery Services, was performing a daily check of his truck when he discovered Pixie in the engine bay.

Speaking to STV News, Katie said: “He’s a very homely cat, and he usually comes back soon after leaving the house so when he didn’t return the next morning, we were very worried.

“We put posts up on social media and the whole neighbourhood was on the lookout for him, especially when we started to get some horrendous weather.

“I did feel like he was probably being taken care of somewhere, but I had no idea where he would eventually show up.”

William Hardie, owner of Hardie Recovery Services, admits he didn’t really know what to do after Pixie was found.

He told STV News: “My first thought was that we had to get him scanned for a microchip – I put up a post on our Facebook page searching for someone who could scan him and get the little guy back home.”

Luckily, the social media post led to Pixie being reunited with his owner.

