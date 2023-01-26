A missing Edinburgh teenager girl has been found safe and well and has returned home following a police appeal on Wednesday to find her.

Debbie Payne, 13, was last seen in the Craigentinny Road area of the city around 12pm on Tuesday, January 24, as concerns grew for her welfare. She has now been traced, with her mother Kim Payne, who had yesterday pleaded with the teenager to “please just come home”, commenting on Facebook today that her daughter returned home at 5am this morning.