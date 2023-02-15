Missing Edinburgh man Mark Webster: Police appeal to find man last seen in Craigentinny
Family’s concerns grow for missing man
Police officers in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace 57-year-old Mark Webster, who was last seen in the Craigentinny area of the city at around 2.25pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 14).
Mark is described by police as white, 6ft 1in tall, of slim-medium build, bald and wears glasses. He was last seen on Britwell Crescent, wearing a black and green padded jacket, black trousers, dark blue trainers with turquoise laces, and a blue tweed flat cap.
Sergeant Kenny Robertson said: “Our concern for Mark is growing and his family are increasingly worried about him. I would ask anyone with information relating to his whereabouts, or anyone who has seen him, to please contact us urgently.”
If you have any information that might help find Mark, please call police officers via 101, quoting reference 2254 of 14 February 2023.