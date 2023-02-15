News you can trust since 1873
Missing Edinburgh man Mark Webster: Police thank public after missing man traced

He had last been seen in the Craigentinny area of the Capital

By Kevin Quinn
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 10:52am

Police officers searching for missing Edinburgh man Mark Webster have confirmed that he has been found safe and well.

Mark had last been seen in the Craigentinny area of the city at around 2.25pm on Tuesday, February 14 and concerns were raised for his safety, with officers appealing for help to find him.

Officers have now confirmed that he has been found safe and well. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that 57-year-old Mark Webster, who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

Missing Edinburgh man Mark Webster has been found safe and well.
