Craig McKenzie, from the Bingham area of the city, is described as male, white, Scottish, with short brown hair, green eyes, of medium build and wearing work-type clothes –a black polo T shirt, which is E Energy company clothing.

Police Scotland posted on social media, saying: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing in Edinburgh. There are growing concerns for the 41-year-old, who lives in the Bingham area of Edinburgh. Anyone who may have seen Craig, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4304 of June 5, 2023.”