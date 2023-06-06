News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Missing Edinburgh man: Police say concern is growing over 41-year-old reported missing from Bingham area

Appeal for help in tracing Craig McKenzie
By Ian Swanson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 07:47 BST

Police say there are growing concerns for a 41-year-old man reported missing in Edinburgh.

Craig McKenzie, from the Bingham area of the city, is described as male, white, Scottish, with short brown hair, green eyes, of medium build and wearing work-type clothes –a black polo T shirt, which is E Energy company clothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland posted on social media, saying: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing in Edinburgh. There are growing concerns for the 41-year-old, who lives in the Bingham area of Edinburgh. Anyone who may have seen Craig, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4304 of June 5, 2023.”

Craig McKenzie has been reported missing from the Bingham area of EdinburghCraig McKenzie has been reported missing from the Bingham area of Edinburgh
Craig McKenzie has been reported missing from the Bingham area of Edinburgh
Related topics:EdinburghPolicePolice Scotland