Police say there are growing concerns for Lyn Fitzsimons, who lives in Leith. And officers have asked the public for help in tracing her. She is described as white, female, of slim build and 5ft 10in tall with blonde hair.

Police Scotland posted on social media, saying: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a female reported missing in Edinburgh. There are growing concerns for the 49 year-old, who lives in the Leith area of Edinburgh. Anyone who may have seen Lyn, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4399 of June 5, 2023.”