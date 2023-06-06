News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Missing Edinburgh person: Police appeal for help in tracing 49-year-old Lyn Fitzsimmons amid growing concerns

Woman from Leith reported missing
By Ian Swanson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST

A 49-year-old woman has been reported missing in Edinburgh.

Police say there are growing concerns for Lyn Fitzsimons, who lives in Leith. And officers have asked the public for help in tracing her. She is described as white, female, of slim build and 5ft 10in tall with blonde hair.

Police Scotland posted on social media, saying: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a female reported missing in Edinburgh. There are growing concerns for the 49 year-old, who lives in the Leith area of Edinburgh. Anyone who may have seen Lyn, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4399 of June 5, 2023.”

Lyn Fitzsimmons from Leith has been reported missingLyn Fitzsimmons from Leith has been reported missing
Lyn Fitzsimmons from Leith has been reported missing
Related topics:EdinburghPolicePolice Scotland