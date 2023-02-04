A teenage boy who was reported missing from the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh has now been traced safe and well.

Eryk Jarocki (14) was reported missing to police on Friday, with an appeal made for him to return home. He had last been seen on Wednesday night.

The six foot tall teenager has now been traced, with Police Scotland having confirmed he is now home safe. Thanking people for their help in tracing Eryk, Edinburgh Police Division said: “Eryk Jarocki, 14, who had been reported missing from Greenacre, Wester Hailes, Edinburgh on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, has been traced safe and well. Thank you for your assistance in sharing our appeal.”