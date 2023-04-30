News you can trust since 1873
Missing Edinburgh teenagers traced safe and well

Police thank public for sharing appeal for information

By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

Two teenagers who went missing in Edinburgh have been traced safe and well, say police.

Natalie Anderson, 15, and Calib McMurchie, 16, had not been seen since Friday April 28. Police issued an appeal to the public on Saturday for any information on their wherebaouts, saying they believed the two teens were together somewhere in the Edinburgh area. Natalie had last been seen in Howdenhall and Calib in Moredun.

On Saturday evening, police posted on social media to say the pair had been found. The message said: “Natalie Anderson and Calib McMurchie, who have been missing from Edinburgh, have been traced safe and well. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

Natalie Anderson, 15, and Calib McMurchie, 16, have now been traced safe and wellNatalie Anderson, 15, and Calib McMurchie, 16, have now been traced safe and well
