Missing Edinburgh teenagers traced safe and well
Police thank public for sharing appeal for information
Natalie Anderson, 15, and Calib McMurchie, 16, had not been seen since Friday April 28. Police issued an appeal to the public on Saturday for any information on their wherebaouts, saying they believed the two teens were together somewhere in the Edinburgh area. Natalie had last been seen in Howdenhall and Calib in Moredun.
On Saturday evening, police posted on social media to say the pair had been found. The message said: “Natalie Anderson and Calib McMurchie, who have been missing from Edinburgh, have been traced safe and well. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”