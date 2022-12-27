Missing Edinburgh woman Catherine Watson found after police appeal
Woman last seen in Newcraighall found safe and well
A 30-year-old woman from Edinburgh who went missing yesterday (Monday) has been found safe and well following a police appeal to trace her.
Catherine Watson had last been seen in the Newcraighall area at 2.30pm on Monday, with police eager to trace her.
However, in a Facebook post at 7.20am this morning, police thankfully confirmed that Catherine has now been found safe and well.
The social media post said: “Catherine Watson, 30, who had been reported missing from the Newcraighall area of Edinburgh has been traced. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”