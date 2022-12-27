News you can trust since 1873
Missing Edinburgh woman Catherine Watson found after police appeal

Woman last seen in Newcraighall found safe and well

By Kevin Quinn
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 11:48am

A 30-year-old woman from Edinburgh who went missing yesterday (Monday) has been found safe and well following a police appeal to trace her.

Catherine Watson had last been seen in the Newcraighall area at 2.30pm on Monday, with police eager to trace her.

However, in a Facebook post at 7.20am this morning, police thankfully confirmed that Catherine has now been found safe and well.

The 30-year-old was reported missing yesterday.
The social media post said: “Catherine Watson, 30, who had been reported missing from the Newcraighall area of Edinburgh has been traced. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”