Police Scotland is re-appealing for information which could help trace Linlithgow man Ross Kinghorn, a week after he was first reported missing.

The 57-year-old travelled by train on Monday, January 16 from Linlithgow, with the intention of going hill walking in the Bridge of Tilt area in Perthshire. The most recent confirmed sighting was around 9am that day, after he arrived in Blair Atholl. It is believed he set out for the Beinn a' Ghlò hills nearby the same day. He was reported missing on Friday, January 20 after failing to return as planned.

Extensive police enquiries and searches of the area have been carried out but Ross currently remains missing. Some personal items belonging to Ross were found near Bridge of Tilt in the course of search activity.

This new image of Ross Kinghorn from Linlithgow has been released by police showing the clothing he was wearing when last seen.

Sergeant James Longden said: “We remain very concerned for Ross as our enquiries continue and we would continue to urge anyone with any information which may help to get in touch.

“Ross is an experienced hillwalker. His intention was to walk in the Beinn a' Ghlò hills above Blair Atholl and I would urge any other walkers who have been in the area who may have seen anything which looked out of place to get in touch as your information may prove helpful.

“I would also ask residents in the Bridge of Tilt area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that he may have been there. Anyone who may have seen Ross is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1588 of 20 January, 2023.”